Höegh Autoliners Joins World Shipping Council

The World Shipping Council (WSC) announced that Höegh Autoliners has joined as a member, further strengthening the Council’s representation of the global liner shipping industry, including the vehicle carrier sector.

“We are pleased to welcome Höegh Autoliners to the World Shipping Council,” said Joe Kramek, WSC President & CEO. “Vehicle carriers are a core part of liner shipping that move global trade. Höegh Autoliners brings valuable expertise and perspective as we work with policymakers on safety, sustainability and effective global regulation.”

“Throughout the years, Höegh Autoliners has invested decisively in a commercially viable cleaner future through our Aurora Class newbuild project, positioning us as an industry leader in the next chapter of zero-emission deep-sea shipping. As trade patterns shift and the operating environment becomes more complex, liner shipping needs policies that work globally," said Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners. "Joining the World Shipping Council reflects our commitment to working with peers and policymakers to help shape practical global regulatory frameworks that support both economic competitiveness and long-term sustainability, while strengthening the resilience of the supply chains we all rely on.”

Every year, two-thirds of the value of global trade is brought to markets onboard liner ships. WSC represents over 90% of the global liner shipping capacity, spanning container, vehicle carrier and roll-on/roll-off services. Vehicle carriers, like container lines, operate regular, scheduled services that are fundamental to keeping global supply chains moving and supporting international trade.

Through its member companies, WSC works with governments and international organizations to advance safe, secure and environmentally sustainable shipping.