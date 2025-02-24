Heinemann Solutions Expands with New Training Hall

Heinemann Solutions GmbH has officially opened its new site at Mukran Port in Sassnitz. In the modern training hall “Im Fährhafen 1”, practice-oriented safety training according to the standards of the Global Wind Organization (GWO) will be offered starting in March 2025. These include “Working at Heights” (Basic & Refresher), “Advanced Rescue Training,” “Fire Awareness” (Basic & Refresher), “Manual Handling,” and “Enhanced First Aid” (Basic & Refresher).

With more than 15 years of experience in practical safety training, Heinemann Solutions is expanding its range of services targeted at the Baltic Sea region’s offshore and onshore wind industry with the opening of the new site in Sassnitz. “Mukran Port is a central hub, especially for the offshore wind industry in the Baltic Sea region. Our presence enables companies to optimally prepare their employees on-site for the challenges of offshore work - and then deploy them directly,” explains Holger Heinemann, Managing Director of Heinemann Solutions.

The new training hall was specially designed for realistic scenarios and rescue exercises. Custom-built structures and genuine wind turbine hubs provide practical training conditions. Safety-relevant rescue equipment and industry-specific tools supplement the equipment.

The expansion of the training hall began in the spring of 2024. The final construction work was completed in autumn, and the fittings for the training hall were finalized. The new location was certified in December as part of Heinemann Solutions' regular GWO recertification. With training standards that go beyond GWO, DGUV, and VDE requirements, the company sets standards for safe working in the wind industry.



