Helix in Multi-year Well Intervention Deal with Shell in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Helix Energy Solutions Group, a U.S. offshore oil, and gas well services company, has signed a multi-year deal with Shell to provide Well Intervention services in the Gulf of Mexico.

Under the contract Helix will provide either the Q4000 or Q5000 riser-based semi-submersible well intervention vessel, a 10k or 15k Intervention Riser System (IRS), remotely operated vehicles, project management, and engineering services to cover operations from fully integrated well intervention to fully integrated plug and abandonment well services, Helix said.

The three-year deal, which begins in March 2022, is expected to provide 75 days of utilization per year with the opportunity to add further days.

"The Q4000 and Q5000 well intervention vessels provide an optimal platform for a wide variety of tasks, including subsea well intervention, field and well decommissioning, installation and recovery of subsea equipment, well testing and emergency well containment," Helix added.

The company did not share financial details of the agreement.