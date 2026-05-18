Helm CONNECT Logbook Fleet Management Solution Receives US Coast Guard Recognition

Helm Operations, a market leader in fleet management software for the maritime industry, announced that Helm CONNECT Logbook has received official recognition from the United States Coast Guard (USCG). The recognition confirms that Helm CONNECT's digital Logbook meets federal standards for commercial vessel record keeping, giving US operators a fully accepted alternative to traditional paper logs.

Helm CONNECT Logbook replaces paper-based record keeping with a digital solution that gives vessel crews and shore teams access to the same accurate, up-to-date information at all times.

Events logged on the vessel are immediately available to dispatchers, compliance managers, and operations leaders back at the office, eliminating the delays, transcription errors, and communication gaps that paper logs create.

Helm CONNECT Logbook is part of the broader Helm CONNECT Logistics module, which centralizes vessel operations including dispatching, job tracking, and billing on a single platform used by commercial operators across North America and beyond.