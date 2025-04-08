HEMEXPO Joins Decarbonization Project

The marine equipment manufacturers and exporters association for the international shipping industry, HEXEMPO, has joined the EU Horizon Innovation Action project entitled “Sustainable Emission Abatement Strategies & Technologies for Advanced Revolution Ships” (SEASTARS).

The initiative aims to achieve a minimum 30% reduction in well-to-wake greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 (compared to 2008 levels) and a 20% increase in energy efficiency (compared to 2022).

With EU and global regulators expanding the scope of mandatory measures to drive maritime decarbonization, SEASTARS will provide shipowners with market-ready solutions for retrofitting and newbuilds across the inland, short-sea and high-seas sectors.

By leveraging Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE), SEASTARS enables shipowners to implement flexible, modular and scalable decarbonization strategies with low investment risks while ensuring compliance with evolving regulations.

The project integrates efficiency and emissions-reduction technologies, including:

• Hydrodynamic Enhancements: Propeller-hull optimization, air lubrication systems.

• Machinery Innovations: Fuel cells, electric motors, integrated solar panels, wind-assisted propulsion, electrochemical storage.

• Alternative Fuels & Energy Systems: Biofuels, hydrogen, methanol, LNG, ammonia, fuel reforming, carbon capture & storage.

As part of its role within the consortium, HEMEXPO will lead design thinking workshops to align technological advancements with the real-world needs of shipowners, shipbuilders, maritime technology providers and operators. These workshops will focus on practical, scalable decarbonization solutions that support a smooth transition to greener shipping.

Christos Papakis, Executive Director of HEMEXPO, said, “The project is a major step forward in making decarbonization solutions available to the sector. It reinforces HEMEXPO’s commitment to innovation by working closely with maritime stakeholders to develop technologies that reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and drive a more sustainable future for global shipping.”



