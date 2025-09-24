Hempel Appoints Malgorzata Kolton as New Executive Vice President & Head of Marine

Hempel A/S is happy to announce the appointment of Gosha Kolton as Executive Vice President & Head of Marine, effective January 1, 2026.

Gosha brings international experience in strategic and operational leadership across both developed and emerging markets. Her experience in leading complex transformations and delivering customer value aligns with Hempel’s strategic priorities and ambitions for the Marine segment.

"I am excited to join Hempel and the Marine team, and I look forward to working together to deliver outstanding value for Hempel’s customers and drive sustainable growth,” says Gosha Kolton.

A Polish national, Gosha joins Hempel from her role as EU Vice President of Packaging Adhesives, Coatings and Sealants at Henkel. In that position, she successfully steered one of the company’s largest regional businesses through volatile market conditions and transformations over the last five years, consistently delivering strong results across Europe.

Gosha takes over the role from Alexander Enström who has chosen to step down, following careful consideration and a desire to focus on more specialised responsibilities. He will assume the new role of Head of New Build in Marine from January 1, 2026.