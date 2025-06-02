Hempel Launches First Silicone Hull Coating For Newbuilds

Hempel announced expanding its market-leading Hempaguard range with the launch of Hempaguard NB, a high-performance silicone hull coating, designed specifically for newbuild vessels. For the first time, shipowners and shipyards can access Hempaguard’s trusted fuel savings and fouling protection during the construction phase, marking a step forward in hull coating innovation.

Until now, applying advanced silicone coatings during the newbuilding process has posed logistical challenges for shipowners. Conventional silicone solutions require controlled environments and are typically applied either pre-delivery or in post-delivery dry dockings, both of which cause delays and additional costs.

This combines the performance of Hempaguard X7 with a new silicone topcoat, made specifically for newbuilds. It offers the same performance as Hempaguard X7, with nearly 5,000 applications and independently verified for its fuel-saving and decarbonization benefits. Shipowners can expect up to 20% fuel savings, only 1.2% average speed loss and 120 fouling-free idle days.

Not only does this give customers premium performance straight out of dock, but also a long-term asset for operational efficiency and regulatory compliance, unlocking the full potential of silicone coatings for newbuilds and giving shipyards a competitive edge.