Hempel Names Barriau Chief Technology Officer

Hempel announced it has hired Emilie Barriau as Chief Technology Officer, a new position in the Executive Group Management, bringing a dedicated focus on innovation. The new Technology Executive Vice President area comprises R&D, Procurement and Sustainability to serve as mutually reinforcing powerhouses of innovation.

Barriau is an internationally experienced senior innovation executive who spent 15 years with Henkel Adhesives Technologies, serving Transport, Metals and Electronics industries in various global roles. In 2021, Emilie joined Ecolab, where she is leading the Research, Development & Engineering organisation across the different businesses in Europe and IMEA. Emilie is a French native. During her studies and career, she lived in France, UK, USA and Germany, where she is currently based. She holds a Ph.D. in Polymer Chemistry from University of Mainz, Germany. As part of her tenure with Henkel, she was expatriated to the USA for a 3-year period. Over the coming months, Emilie will relocate to Denmark.

“This shift reflects our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and delivering unparalleled value to our customers,” says Michael Hansen, Group President & CEO. “By elevating the role of innovation in our executive leadership, we aim to foster a culture where creative thinking and groundbreaking ideas thrive, ultimately propelling us towards delivering on our strategy, particularly within technology and sustainability leadership.”

“I am very excited to welcome Emilie to Hempel,” Hansen added. “With her ability to connect with others, as well as her strong business acumen and unwavering customer focus, I believe she is a great fit for Hempel.”

“I am excited to join Hempel as Chief Technology Officer to elevate the mission of innovation in the organization, uniting R&D, Sustainability and Procurement to accelerate our path to impactful sustainable solutions, together with our customers, suppliers and partners,” Barriau said. “Unleashing this potential, I see great opportunities for Hempel’s innovation to create greater value and lead with differentiated technologies, not only for our customers, but also for the coatings industry as a whole. Ultimately, our investment in this area will make for a more sustainable world.”