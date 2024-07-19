Hensoldt Reorganizes Into Four Divisions

German defense contractor Hensoldt on Friday announced plans to reorganize into four divisions following in its $728 million acquisition of defense systems integrator ESG Elektroniksystem completed earlier this year.

Hensoldt will divide its operations into four divisions focused on its different types of businesses: Radar, Optronics, Multi Domain Solutions, and Services & Training.

The company said the move is part of an effort to "accelerate growth and make full use of the acquisition and integration of ESG".

The core product divisions, Radar and Optronics will continue to focus on the development of defense electronics products. The Services & Training division will maintain its current structure for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), also expanding further into Training & Simulation services. The newly established Multi Domain Solutions division will combine Hensoldt’s Spectrum Dominance and Airborne Solutions divisions with ESG’s capabilities.

Hensoldt CEO Oliver Dörre, said, “Our new structure will strengthen Hensoldt’s position as a leading platform-independent European provider of seamlessly integrated defence solutions. This evolution of our divisional structure will enable us to focus on scaling our solutions business further, while also strengthening our core product portfolio. Our platform-independence is thereby essential to secure and develop critical capabilities for German and European defense requirements.”