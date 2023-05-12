Herbert-ABS Software Solutions Debuts Herbert-ABS Wind

Herbert-ABS Software Solutions released its Herbert-ABS Wind program, touted as a regulatory wind and overturning moment calculation tool that can be provided as a stand-alone application, or as part of the larger HECSTAB design and regulatory assessment software suite.

Leveraging extended modeling capabilities from the HECSTAB Ship Project Editor, or HECSTAB Rhino plug-ins, anyone can define a 3D model representative of a vessel’s topside structures. Once a model is complete, Herbert-ABS Wind can perform calculations for wind force and overturning moments used in design and regulatory approval. Herbert-ABS Wind allows naval architects to evaluate relevant regulatory requirements for floating structures, covering all applicable ranges of headings, inclinations, drafts, and other calculation settings.

Herbert-ABS Wind functionality includes direct calculations from 3D geometry, application of height, size, shape, and permeability factors, options for 'shadowing/shielding' effects, special handling for thrusters, application of wind turbine forces, and many other considerations. Herbert-ABS Wind provides multiple ways to visualize the calculated results, including 3D, heat map renders, 2D overlap and projected area graphics, polar plots for visualizing trends along different headings, drafts, or inclinations, as well as detailed tables of each individual wind-exposed component’s contributions.