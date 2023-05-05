HGK Shipping Holds Double Naming Ceremony for Chemical Tanker Duo

German company HGK Shipping on Thursday held a naming ceremony for two chemical tankers “Courage” and “Curiosity” on 4 May 2023.

The chemical tankers have already been in service for the materials manufacturer, Covestro, on the river Rhine and its tributaries for several weeks.

The hulls of the shallow-water vessels are 93 metres long and 10.5 meters wide. The two sister vessels are able to carry a load weighing 160 tonnes in a draught of just 1.00 meter and still be fully operational and maneuverable, according to HGK shipping.

According to the vessel owner, the “Courage” and “Curiosity” have efficient diesel-electric drive systems, which reduce CO2 emissions by up to 30 percent compared to conventional vessels currently in service.

Emissions of particulate matter and other polluting substances have also been cut significantly, HGK, the logistics company within the City of Cologne’s public utilities group, said.

The Severnav Shipyard in Romania constructed the hulls. HGK Shipping’s turn-key partner, the De Gerlien van Tiem B.V. shipyard in the Netherlands, was then responsible for the construction work until the vessels were put into service.





