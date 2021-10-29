HHI BWMS Earns US Type Approval

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has issued type approval to Hyundai Heavy Industries' HiBallast NF ballast water management system.

The type approval is the 45th granted by the USCG's Marine Safety Center, awarded following a detailed review of the manufacturer’s type approval application determined the system met the requirements of 46 CFR 162.060

The treatment principle of the HiBallast NF BWMS consists of electrolysis treatment during uptake and neutralization at discharge. The U.S. approval covers models with maximum treatment rated capacities between 75 cubic meters per hour (m3/h) and 10,000 m3/h.