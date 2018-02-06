Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust Reports Highest-Ever Container Traffic

India's biggest container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) handled 0.418 million TEUs in January this year, which was highest ever container traffic handled during a month the port and increase of 13 percent over the same month last year.

"JNPT’s sustained efforts in creating trade-friendly measures over the last few months is reaping reward with an improvement. With the commencement of operations of fourth terminal, EXIM trade gets an opportunity to use state-of-the-art facilities and avail JNPT port for further increasing the volume of traffic," said a statement fron the company.

Among the four terminals, JNPCT handled 0.112 mln TEUs, APM’s shared stood at 0.19 mln TEUs, DP World (comprising NSICT and NSIGT) together handled 0.115 mln TEUs during the month of January 2018.

The total container traffic handled during current Financial Year 2017-18 (Apr 2017 - Jan 2018) is 4 TEUs which is 6.91% higher than 37.51 Lac TEUs handled during same period previous year.