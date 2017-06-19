Dozens Rescued from High-speed Ferry Accident

The U.S. Coast Guard and local responders have rescued 55 people stranded aboard a high-speed ferry that hit a jetty while entering Hyannis Harbor, Mass.

The local fire department notified Coast Guard watchstanders at about 9:30 p.m. Friday and reported that the Massachusetts Steamship Authority Ferry Iyanough, which serves Nantucket to Hyannis, struck the jetty and grounded on the rocks.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew medevacd five injured passengers and airlifted 10 uninjured people who were unable to navigate the jetty’s rocks to get aboard the response boats.

The remaining passengers and ferry crewmembers were rescued by Coast Guard response boat crews. Multiple units from the Cape Cod Mutual Response System assisted with the rescue efforts.

“Rough seas and strong winds overnight challenged responders, but with the help of our local partners, our boat and aircrews were able to get all passengers to safety,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matt Baker, the chief of incident management at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England

Six people, including the ferry’s captain, engineer and Coast Guard marine inspectors remained aboard Iyanough. A tugboat and a commercial towboat company are also on scene.

The Coast Guard said it is working with the Steam Ship Authority to assess Iyanough’s damage, and ensure safe navigation in the area.

The cause of the grounding is under investigation.