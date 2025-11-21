HII Completes Acceptance Trials for Destroyer Ted Stevens

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division successfully completed the final round of sea trials for Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128).

The Ingalls Test and Trials team spent several days in port and at sea conducting a comprehensive series of acceptance test and evaluations, overseen by the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). These trials confirmed that the ship successfully demonstrated required mission capabilities, preparing it for delivery to the U.S. Navy in the coming weeks.

DDG 128, the second Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer built by Ingalls, represents the next generation of surface combatants for the U.S. Navy and features the second-in-class Flight III AN/SPY-6 (V)1 radar system and the Aegis Baseline 10 combat system designed to counter threats well into the 21st century.

To date, Ingalls Shipbuilding has delivered 35 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy, including the first Flight III, USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125). Currently, Ingalls has five more Flight III destroyers under construction: Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131), Sam Nunn (DDG 133), and Thad Cochran (DDG 135).