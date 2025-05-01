HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Hosts “Signing Day” for Shipbuilder Academy Graduates

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding hosted a “signing day” for the 2025 graduates of its Shipbuilder Academy at the shipyard Wednesday, April 30. This year, 43 students were offered full-time positions at Ingalls, marking the beginning of their careers with HII.

The “signing day” coincided with National Apprenticeship Day, recognizing the importance of connecting individuals to meaningful careers and assisting employers in building a skilled workforce. Through hands-on training, mentorship, and classroom instruction, participants in the Ingalls Shipbuilding Academy (ISA) gain invaluable experience that prepares them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a shipbuilding career.

During the signing ceremony, among parents and special guests, the high school seniors were honored in a way similar to traditional athletic signing ceremonies. Each student received and signed a contingent offer of employment, highlighting the position they will hold at Ingalls upon graduation. Many will join the company as apprentice helpers in crafts such as welders, painters, joiners, pipefitters and electricians.

For students like Tommie Bettis, a senior from Moss Point High School, in Mississippi, the ISA program has opened the door for a dream career as a structural welder.

“It means so much to me to be signing with Ingalls, and I’m really thankful to my teachers for guiding me toward this career,” Bettis said. “I’m excited to keep growing as a welder and to see how far I can take my skills.”

Randi Vickers, a senior from Alma Bryant High School, in Alabama, said signing on with Ingalls made the day especially meaningful, as it allows her to continue her family’s long-standing tradition of working in skilled trades.

“I come from a family of welders and electricians, so I’m proud to carry that tradition on as a welder at Ingalls,” Vickers said. “Being able to tell people I weld, and that I will be building ships, is something I’m proud of. I like being able to tell people I do that.”

Since 2016, over 450 students have graduated from the Shipbuilder Academy, allowing Ingalls to proactively invest in local workforce pipelines that are preparing young individuals for careers at the shipyard. The success of the program comes from the partnerships Ingalls has with 13 different high schools along the Gulf Coast including Biloxi, Gulfport, West Harrison, Long Beach, Pass Christian, Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point, East Central, Vancleave, St. Martin, Ocean Springs and Alma Bryant.

In addition to establishing the Shipbuilder Academy, Ingalls also supports technical programs at three local high schools: Pascagoula, Moss Point and Alma Bryant.