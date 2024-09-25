Hildyard to Lead Operations for Raymarine and FLIR Maritime

Marine electronics company Raymarine announced Michelle Hildyard as the Vice President of Operations, responsible for managing supply chain, engineering, product management and operational functions

Hildyard brings to the position 19 years of experience in the marine industry, all within Raymarine and FLIR. Her previous roles within the company include Supply Chain Manager, Commercial Director, Vice President of Customer Service, and most recently, Vice President of Product Management and Business Development.

“Michelle's promotion is a testament to her outstanding leadership and deep understanding of our business,” said Gregoire Outters, General Manager of Raymarine and FLIR Maritime. “Her broad operational expertise and proven track record make her the ideal candidate to lead our operations forward. Under Michelle's guidance, we are confident that Raymarine and FLIR Maritime will continue to innovate and excel in serving our customers.”

Hildyard has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Reading and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southampton Business School.