Marine Link
Wednesday, March 7, 2018

#BTC100 History

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 7, 2018

Photo Courtesy of Bouchard Transportation Co.

Photo Courtesy of Bouchard Transportation Co.

From 1979-1982, Bouchard Transportation constructed a trio of 19,000-ton hot oil system barges, as well as three 5,700 horsepower tugboats, and two 19,000-ton clean petroleum barges—all of which were built to transport residual products through the Gulf Coast. #BTC100 
 
The July 2018 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News will feature a special “Bouchard Transportation Co. Celebrates 100 Years” magazine. For more information contact: Greg Trauthwein, trauthwein@marinelink.com, t. 516-810-7405. 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News