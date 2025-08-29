Hogia Announces David Wallgren As New Business Unit Manager

Hogia has appointed David Wallgren as the new Managing Director of Hogia Ferry Systems and Business Unit Manager for its newly established transport sector, Ports & Shipping. He joins from the DFDS Group, bringing over 25 years of experience in port and shipping operations. In his new role, he will lead the development of the sector, which develops IT solutions for terminal and shipping operations.



Wallgren began his career as a port worker at the Port of Gothenburg. Since then, he has held operational, commercial, and strategic positions in both ports and shipping companies. Over the years, he has built strong customer relationships, improved business processes, and driven business development. Most recently, he worked as Business Development Manager at Gothenburg RoRo Terminal.

"I am very pleased to join Hogia and truly look forward to my new role. My motto is, 'How can I help you succeed?' I want my team to always focus on the customer’s needs, have the courage to both give and receive support, and build long-term relationships based on trust. Together with the team, and in close dialogue with our customers, we will develop smart and sustainable solutions that improve the efficiency of the transport chain," said David Wallgren, Business Unit Manager for Ports & Shipping at Hogia.

The Ports & Shipping sector includes Hogia Ferry Systems and Hogia Terminal Systems, with around 50 employees in Sweden and Finland. Hogia Ferry Systems provides booking and ticketing solutions for ferry and shipping operators, while Hogia Terminal Systems delivers digital solutions that optimize terminal management. Together, the sector provides a holistic view of logistics flows, enabling smoother coordination between different modes of transport and stronger support for customers.