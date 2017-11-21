Navios Holdings Now Controls a Fleet of 64

Navios Holdings controls a fleet of 64 operating vessels totaling 6.6 million dwt, of which 38 are owned and 26 are chartered-in under long-term charters.

The fleet consists of 21 Capesize, 23 Panamax, 18 Ultra Handymax and two Handysize vessels with an average age of 8.3 years.

As of November 1, 2017, Navios Holdings has chartered-out 66.6% and 11.2% of available days for the remaining three months of 2017 and 2018, respectively (excluding index and profit sharing days).

The average contracted daily charter-in rate for the long-term charter-in vessels for the remaining three months of 2017 is $12,521.

The above figures do not include the fleet of Navios Logistics and vessels servicing contracts of affreightment.

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $61.0 million as compared to $49.7 million for the same period during 2016.

The increase in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to (i) the increase in the time charter equivalent (TCE) per day by 5.2% to $9,481 per day in the third quarter of 2017, as compared to $9,010 per day in the same period of 2016; and (ii) an increase in available days of our fleet by 579 days, mainly due to an increase in long-term charter-in fleet available days.