HoldTight Solutions Expands in the EU

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 13, 2020

HoldTight Solutions, Inc. has announced its expansion with production beginning in Germany

This expansion results from an increased demand in the European Union market and the planned distributor partners for its flagship product, HoldTight 102. 

The facility has already produced its first shipment and will be at full operational capacity by the end of November of this year. This plant will be set up to focus on fulfilling the increased demand for protective coatings and maintenance projects, especially within the marine and pipeline industries. It will potentially serve other markets in the area, including Asia Pacific.

