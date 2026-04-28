Meyer Turku to Build New Headquarters, Launching Multi-Year Investment Program

A new headquarters for Meyer Turku will be built in the immediate vicinity of the shipyard, in the Blue Industry Park area. The project, valued at approximately USD$46.8 million (EUR 40 million), forms part of the company’s investment program. Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2026, with the new premises to be completed in early 2028. The project will be designed and constructed by SRV, with real estate investment company Balder acting as investor.

The project comprises two office towers with a combined gross floor area of approximately 12,000 square meters. Meyer Turku will be the main tenant in both towers, occupying modern and energy-efficient office space. The new premises have been designed with a lifecycle-smart approach and will support the long-term development of the company’s operations and strategic objectives.

The new headquarters is part of an approximately USD$234 million (EUR 200 million) investment program launched at Meyer Turku. The program aims to strengthen the shipyard’s competitiveness and to create a sustainable foundation for the years ahead. Spanning several years, the program supports the company’s long-term strategy and enhances the shipyard’s operational capability, productivity, safety and delivery reliability.

The investment program focuses on improving safety, streamlining production processes, reducing disruptions and enhancing material flows. It also includes significant replacement and modernization investments to renew ageing structures, equipment and infrastructure, while improving usability and the overall working environment at the shipyard.

Key investment areas include the development of the shipyard area and yard spaces, lifting logistics, block and outfitting production capabilities, production-supporting facilities, and services that facilitate the day-to-day work of shipbuilders.