Holland Pump Acquires Complete Dewatering Pumps & Wellpoints

Holland Pump continues expansion with acquisition of Complete Dewatering Pumps & Wellpoints and expands its footprint in the pump rental market

Holland Pump Company, an independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider based in West Palm Beach. Fla., has completed the acquisition of Complete Dewatering Pumps & Wellpoints - CDPW, based in Edgewater, Fla.

This marks the second acquisition since partnering with XPV Water Partners and adds to Holland Pump’s extensive wellpoint pump fleet and dewatering services offering. The addition of CDPW also increases Holland Pump’s engineering capabilities to service municipal and commercial projects across the Southeast and Gulf regions, and adds a 39,000 square foot manufacturing facility to further expand Holland Pump’s engineering capabilities while adding an additional service location in the Southeast market.

CDPW was established in 1923 and is a full-service dewatering and pump rental provider for a broad range of municipal and commercial applications.

“This acquisition is aligned with our continued commitment to deliver best-in-class customer service experience through our pump fleet, field and engineering support, while increasing our wellpoint solutions and engineering capabilities which will enable us to continue delivering on our Finish Faster promise,” said Win Blodgett, Holland Pump Company President.

Amy and Jason Fletcher, Presidents of CDPW said, “We are excited to join the growing Holland Pump family, and we look forward to benefiting from the combined experience, capabilities and resources. This transaction will enable us to expand our service offering, while continuing to deliver best-in-class wellpoint installation, rental and services to help our customers maximize productivity and efficiency.”