Holland Shipyards Delivers Cement Carrier Vessel

Holland Shipyards Group, in collaboration with Eureka Shipping and SMT Shipping, delivered the cement carrier Tamarack earlier this week at Holland Shipyards Group’s yard in Hardinxveld-Giessendam.

Tamarack is a 12,500-DWT self-discharging cement carrier designed specifically for the Great Lakes region in Canada. Built to replace two older vessels, Tamarack offers equivalent transport capacity in a more compact and efficient platform. The vessel is equipped with diesel-electric propulsion, featuring four generator sets, two 360-degree rudder propellers, and a powerful bow thruster for optimal maneuverability. It also includes four dedicated cement cargo holds with a total capacity of 10,700 cu. m., supported by high-efficiency loading and discharging systems.

Tamarack’s design includes fuel-efficient engines capable of running on HVO biofuel and two rudder propellers that provide full-circle thrust, improving docking and harbour maneuvers. The vessel is outfitted with LED lighting and state-of-the-art cargo handling systems that lower overall energy consumption. To reduce operational noise, the ship has been fitted with extensive noise insulation and silencers. Moreover, the vessel is prepared for shore power connectivity, enabling zero-emission operations in ports as infrastructure evolves.

With a focus on lifecycle optimization and reliability, the Tamarack strengthens Eureka Shipping’s fleet as a robust, efficient and purpose-built vessel.