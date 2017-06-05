Coast Guard to Be Honored in DC

The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to the education and welfare of all Coast Guard members and their families, announced that its 13th Annual Tribute to the United States Coast Guard in Our Nation’s Capital will take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the National Building Museum, Washington, D.C.

Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly and Admiral Paul F. Zukunft, Commandant of the Coast Guard will deliver keynote remarks. Dinner chairs are Coast Guard Foundation board members Admiral Thad Allen, USCG (Retired) and Corrine Kosar.

Secretary John F. Kelly is the fifth and current U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. He is a retired Marine Corps general and the former commander of U.S. Southern Command. Admiral Paul Zukunft serves as the 25th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard

The event will be hosted by John Roberts, the chief White House correspondent for FOX News Channel and Kyra Phillips, CNN Anchor/Correspondent- Investigative and Documentary News.