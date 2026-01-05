Schwandt Appointed Schottel CEO

On January 1, 2026, Roland Schwandt took over as CEO of SCHOTTEL GmbH from Stefan Kaul as part of an orderly succession plan. Christian Bock was appointed Deputy CEO. In the future, Stefan Kaul will focus on production and materials management for the German production facilities in Dörth and Wismar and will continue to support the new management with his many years of experience.

The succession plan was initiated early on by Stefan Kaul and coordinated with all parties involved. With Roland Schwandt and Christian Bock, the management is passing into the reliable hands of long-standing members of the management team.

Schwandt joined the company in 2000 as a project manager and gradually assumed greater responsibilities – from managing the Tug & Offshore Energy segment to global sales responsibility as Vice President Sales to his appointment as Deputy CEO and overall head of customer business in January 2024.

Christian Bock began his career in 2006 at SSPC in Suzhou, a former SCHOTTEL production site in China. After eleven years, he moved from his leadership role in finance to the German headquarters in Spay, initially taking over as Director Controlling & IT and later as Vice President Finance & Administration.

Stefan Kaul joined the company in 1989. After holding management positions in research and hydrodynamics, he assumed responsibility for all engineering activities as Chief Technology Officer in 2007. “Since his appointment as CEO in 2018, Stefan Kaul has successfully guided the company to its current strong market position together with the management team,” emphasizes Andreas Block, CEO of the industrial holding company SCHOTTEL Industries GmbH. “We sincerely thank him for his outstanding commitment and are pleased that he will continue to be available to SCHOTTEL GmbH in a key position”.



