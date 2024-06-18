Hoppe Marine Opens US Office

Provider of measurement and control solutions for the marine industry, Hoppe Marine, has opened an office for its new subsidiary, Hoppe America Inc.

The new company is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, and is led by Ivo Beu as president. Beu is a naval architect with a unique blend of substantial maritime business background and project management skills.

Starting his career as a naval architect at Flender Shipyard and MTG Marinetechnik, Beu later transitioned to the sales side. He refined his expertise at renowned companies such as MAN Diesel SE, Caterpillar, and Schottel, holding key sales positions. His most recent role was as the Director of Sales Marine America at Voith US Inc., where he was responsible for managing and coordinating customer-oriented activities and business development.

Together with experienced project developer, Mona Wilhelm, from the Hamburg headquarters, Beu will serve the American market.

The integration of the established solutions from FLUME, MAIHAK, INTERING and S-TWO have enabled Hoppe to offer a wide portfolio of control systems, measuring solutions and information services.



