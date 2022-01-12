Hornbeck Offshore to Acquire 10 Vessels from Edison Chouest

U.S.-based offshore vessel owner Hornbeck Offshore Services has agreed to acquire ten high-spec new generation offshore supply vessels ("OSVs") from Edison Chouest Offshore affiliates.

Eight of the vessels are U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of circa 4,750 DWT. The other two vessels are Mexican-flagged 240 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of circa 3,200 DWT.

Upon completion of regulatory drydockings to be conducted by the Edison Chouest Offshore affiliates, Hornbeck Offshore Services expects to take serial deliveries of all ten vessels over the next 12 to 15 months, with the first vessel expected to be delivered within the next 90 days. Hornbeck Offshore Services did not share the purchase price.

Todd Hornbeck, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very excited about this acquisition, which puts us on a path for growth for the benefit of our employees, oilfield and non-oilfield customers and other constituents. We appreciate the financial support of our capital providers that underwrote this endeavor. We look forward to executing our strategic plans for additional growth and business diversification initiatives in the future."



