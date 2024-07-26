Hornbeck Offshore Installs New DP Simulator

Hornbeck Offshore said it has installed a dynamic positioning (DP) simulator that provides an interactive and immersive training experience for current and future mariners who serve in DP officer (DPO) roles.

The Wärtsilä NaviTrainer Professional 6 Offshore Simulator (NT Pro 6) is designed to make training more efficient, cost effective and risk free via a ship-like environment that can subject mariners to realistic failure situations in a controlled atmosphere.

The new NT Pro 6 at Hornbeck Offshore's headquarters office in Covington, La. is specially configured to incorporate the controls and models of three diverse DP systems: Wärtsilä, MT, and Beier, and also simulates vessel classes of the HOS Mystique, HOS Red Dawn, HOS Stormridge and HOS Taurus. This custom design affords DPOs the opportunity to train on the same or similar DP systems installed on Hornbeck Offshore's vessels.

The system has received interim certification from the Offshore Service Vessel Dynamic Positioning Authority (OSVDPA) as a Class “A” full mission bridge simulator capable of simulating DP Operations in a physical set-up that mimics a fully equipped vessel’s bridge.