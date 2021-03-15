Hornblower to Resume DC Passenger Vessel Service

Hornblower Cruises and Events announced Monday it will restart its Washington D.C. passenger vessel operations, including dinner cruises and water taxi service.

Water taxi service will resume starting Friday, March 19, and dining experience offerings with brunch, lunch and dinner cruises will return beginning Saturday, March 27.

The company said cruises have been adapted to ensure heightened cleanliness and to maintain social distance, which includes reduced passenger numbers and the wearing of face coverings on board.

Other health measures taken to guard against the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses include mandatory daily crew member health screening and wearing of appropriate PPE, enhanced sanitation and disinfection procedures, revised boarding and ticketing procedures to allow for social distancing, and adapting all seating and table spacing to allow for a minimum six-foot distance between guests.

Hornblower said anyone who self-reports any of the noted COVID-19 symptoms or has completed international travel in the previous 14 days will not be able to join the cruise.

Hornblower Cruises and Events has resumed voyages in many of its operating locations—including San Diego, Boston, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia, among others—after pausing most of its operations globally in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.