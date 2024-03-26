Marine Link
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Houthis Say Six Ships Attacked in Past 72 Hours

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 26, 2024

© Robert / Adobe Stock

© Robert / Adobe Stock

Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that they had mounted six attacks on ships with drones and missiles in the last 72 hours in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

The Houthis attacked the Maersk Saratoga, APL Detroit, Huang Pu and Pretty Lady after identifying them as either U.S. or British, according to a statement from the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea.

Sarea added that the group also attacked two U.S destroyers in the Red Sea as well as Israel's city of Eilat.

It was not immediately clear which if any of the targets were struck by the drones or missiles.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Clauda Tanios; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

America’s Watershed Initiative: Sustaining a Critical Waterway
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Preparing for Change, ABS Enhances the Marine Vessels Rules Book

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week