Hudspeth Joins Elliott Bay Design Group as Director of Sales

Joe Hudspeth has joined Seattle-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm Elliott Bay Design Group as director of sales. He will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with existing clients, identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, and supporting strategic expansion and growth.

Hudspeth brings to the role more than 20 years of commercial maritime industry experience, having most recently served as director of business development for global marine at BAE Systems. Before that, he was vice president of business development at Bellingham, Wash. shipbuilder All American Marine and was previously U.S. marketing coordinator for propulsion systems and driveline technology company ZF Marine. He currently serves regional chairman for trade group the Passenger Vessel Association (PVA).

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe Hudspeth to the Elliott Bay Design Group family. Joe’s deep-rooted expertise in the marine industry, combined with his innovative approach to sales and business development, makes him a key addition to our leadership team. His commitment to excellence and his forward-thinking mindset align perfectly with our vision for the future. We look forward to the contributions Joe will bring, not only in driving our business success but also in continuing to elevate the standards of our industry."

Hudspeth said, “Joining Elliott Bay Design Group is an incredible opportunity, and I am excited to contribute to a team that is renowned for its innovation and commitment to excellence in the maritime industry. With EBDG’s rich history and forward-thinking approach, I look forward to helping drive growth, forging strong client relationships, and continuing to make a positive impact on the great industry we serve. I am honored to be part of this esteemed team and eager to collaborate with such talented professionals.”