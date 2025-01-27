Huisman to Deliver Crane for Penta-Ocean’s Offshore Wind Heavy Lift Vessel

Huisman has been awarded a contract from Penta-Ocean Construction to deliver a 5,000 mt Tub Mounted Crane along with a monopile handling system, including a motion compensated pile gripper, for a new heavy lift vessel designed for Japanese offshore wind market.

Developed collaboratively with Penta-Ocean Construction and vessel designer Ulstein, the concept seamlessly integrates the crane and handling tools into Penta-Ocean Construction’s new heavy lift vessel.

Designed for the Japanese offshore wind market, this vessel will be the world’s first fully integrated heavy lift vessel, offering one of the highest lifting capacities globally.

Its 5,000 mt active heave-compensated Tub Mounted Crane features a dual main hoist and Universal Quick Connector, enabling efficient, safe tool changes to reduce cycle time and safety risks.

Key advantages of the low weight Huisman Tub Mounted Crane include a compact tail swing for deck space optimization, no counterweight, full revolving capacity, and an in-house produced slew bearing.

The Motion Compensated Pile Gripper is specifically designed for the installation of large-diameter, variable-length monopiles over the vessel’s unique U-shaped stern.

With the monopiles being stored lengthwise on the vessel, the integrated upending system enables direct handling from storage to installation. These features minimise lifting operations, while the aft installation method enhances shielding, improving the vessel’s workability and operational efficiency.

“The vessel, equipped with an innovative crane system, is essential for installing the increasingly heavy monopile foundations required for larger wind turbines. We are confident that Huisman's heavy lift and installation technology will make a significant contribution to the development of offshore wind in Japan,” said Tetsunori Ohshimo, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of the Offshore Wind Construction Business Divisions Group of Penta-Ocean Construction.