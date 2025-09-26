Humanoid AI and Robotics take Center Stage at Engineering Forum

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) hosted the 12th Global Forum on Mechanical Engineering today at the National Assembly Library, spotlighting the fast-growing role of humanoid artificial intelligence and robotics in industry and society.



Organized under the theme “The Future of Humanoid AI and Robotics,” the event featured leading international experts including Professor Dennis Hong of UCLA and Professor Glen Berseth of CIFAR/Université de Montréal. The forum examined how advances in AI, sensing, cognition, dexterous motion, and autonomous learning are pushing humanoid robots beyond automation toward becoming collaborative partners across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and service sectors.



Professor Hong delivered the keynote “AI for Robotics and Robotics for AI,” while Professor Berseth highlighted research on developing real-world learning agents. Additional presentations came from Jin-Oh Kim, President of the Korea Association of Robot Industry, and Seog-Hyeon Ryu, President of KIMM, who outlined Korea’s strategy to lead in AI-enabled humanoid robotics.



A panel discussion moderated by Professor Jung Kim of KAIST brought together experts to explore future pathways for humanoid technologies. KIMM President Ryu emphasized, “The convergence of AI, robotics, and mechanical technologies will serve as a transformative driver of industrial innovation.”



Launched in 2014, the Global Forum on Mechanical Engineering has become a key annual platform uniting academia, industry, and government to advance Korea’s role in global mechanical and robotics innovation.

Image courtesy KIMM