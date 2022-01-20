Hundested Propeller Names New CEO

Hundested Propeller A/S announced it has appointed Henrik Hamann Juel as CEO with immediate effect.

Hamann Juel brings a wealth of experience from his prior work within the manufacturing of marine generators, aquaculture and wind energy. His roles have included CEO, COO, factory manager in both medium-sized businesses and large international corporations.

“I am looking forward to working with the team here at Hundested Propeller,” Hamann Juel said. “Towards the end of 2021 the company underwent a strategic restructure to further meet the needs of our customers, this is a very exciting time for Hundested Propeller, and I am delighted to be leading this team of experts in the field.”

located in Hundested, Denmark, Hundested Propeller is part of the BSI Group of companies. In 2021 it reached 100 years of producing and supplying controllable pitch propulsion systems and thrusters for commercial marine applications and superyachts. With the celebrations to mark this milestone postponed due to Covid-19, the focus has been on meeting the significant increase in the demand for hybrid power solutions and power regeneration, particularly over the last 12 months, the company said.