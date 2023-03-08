Marine Link
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Hunsucker Named President of Kohler Power Systems

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 8, 2023

Kohler announced the appointment of Charles Hunsucker to the role of President - Kohler Power Systems reporting to Brian Melka, Group President – Energy.

Hunsucker joined Kohler Co. in 2000 and has held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility within the organization. His previous appointment was General Manager – Americas & Data Centers, Power Systems.

Hunsucker holds an MBA from Auburn University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Troy State University.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Headwinds Hamper the Poseidon Principles

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week