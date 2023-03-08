Hunsucker Named President of Kohler Power Systems

Kohler announced the appointment of Charles Hunsucker to the role of President - Kohler Power Systems reporting to Brian Melka, Group President – Energy.

Hunsucker joined Kohler Co. in 2000 and has held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility within the organization. His previous appointment was General Manager – Americas & Data Centers, Power Systems.

Hunsucker holds an MBA from Auburn University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Troy State University.