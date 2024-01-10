Marine Link
Hunt Valve to Equip USCG Polar Security Cutter

January 10, 2024

(Image: U.S. Coast Guard)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), announced it has been awarded a purchase order to provide motor-operated valves (MOVs) through Hunt Valve for the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG) Polar Sentinel (WMSP-21). The cutter is the first of three multi-mission vessels that will comprise the Polar Security Cutter program, which is intended to supplement the USCG’s missions in the Arctic as well as Operation Deep Freeze in the Antarctic.

“Every ship has a crucial role to play in advancing American interests at sea, and our role is to provide durable, reliable valves and other components so the crew can fully focus on their mission,” said Charles Ferrer, President of Fairbanks Morse Marine Equipment. “This contract underscores the Coast Guards' confidence that our valves can withstand the toughest applications and harshest environments.”

Vessels for the Polar Security Cutter program are being constructed at the Bollinger Mississippi Shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss. All three vessels will be homeported in Seattle.

