Tuesday, May 21, 2024
HydroComp Releases New Features for its NavCad System

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 20, 2024

Source: HydroComp

HydroComp has announced the 2024 development of new technical features and workflow improvements for its NavCad® system.

Release Build 2024.0 brings an updated prediction model for the partial load efficiency of PMAC (permanent magnet AC) motors. It also introduces a new scripting function to support its continuing development of oblique flow corrected KTKQ prediction (File.ExportFullKTKQ) for its Premium Edition.

An interface theme update has also been finalized. “Modifying the interface for one of our products is a careful balance between maintaining the efficiency of a known process and accommodating contemporary interface standards. Our priorities are to maintain the known workflow, but to also find aesthetic and process improvements that users expect with current versions of Windows. The interface updates for 2024 reflect the first step of a transition to a more contemporary look-and-feel while still being anchored to the process that users know,” says HydroComp in a statement.

The theme option is available by clicking Tools | Options... from the menu, then selecting System from the Theme dropdown list.

