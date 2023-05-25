Hydrogen-powered Inland Containership Launched

Dutch shipping company Future Proof Shipping (FPS) on Thursday officially launched the first hydrogen-powered zero-emissions inland container ship, H2 Barge 1, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Earlier in the week, Nike introduced the H2 Barge 1 at its European Logistics Campus in Laakdal, Belgium. As part of its journey toward a zero carbon and zero waste future, Nike is partnering with Future Proof Shipping (FPS) and BCTN Network of Inland Terminals, to accelerate zero-emission shipping.

Future Proof Shipping’s zero-emissions 110m x 11.45m inland containership, H2 Barge 1 is chartered by BCTN on behalf of Nike EMEA. The vessel, expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2000 tonnes of CO2e per year, will sail between Rotterdam and BCTN’s inland terminal in Meerhout several times a week.

Minister of Infrastructure & Water Management in the Netherlands, Mark Harbers, was in attendance for the official launch to present FPS Founder, Huib van de Grijspaarde, with a special A-Zero (A0) emission label awarded only to zero-emission vessels.

During the presentation of the label, Minister Mark Harbers said, “It’s my pleasure to present the very first A-Zero emission label to H2 Barge1, as it is the first vessel to truly qualify as zero emission. An achievement worth applauding. I hope this achievement by Future Proof Shipping will persuade other shipowners to make the transition to emission free transport too, and that many more A-Zero emission labels will be handed out in the future.”

Also present were the FPS team and various partner representatives from Air Liquide, BCTN Network of Inland Terminals, Holland Shipyards Group, Koedood Marine Group, Kooiman Marine Group, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology, Rabobank, and Nike.

“We have been working for a couple of years now to ensure we tread more lightly on the planet. This shipping project proves that moving cargo with zero-emissions and zero impact is possible, and we hope it accelerates the industry to follow in Nike’s footsteps and move to zero. I would like to thank our dedicated FPS team, our founder Huib van de Grijspaarde for his unwavering belief in us and the project and all our trusted partners for enabling us to see it through. This is a pivotal moment, not just for Future Proof Shipping but for the future of shipping.” Richard Klatten, CEO – Future Proof Shipping.

“Nike’s ultimate goal is to create a zero carbon, zero waste future. We’ve been on this journey for decades, and we’re setting even bolder goals for the future. The H2 Barge 1 is an important example of how we are investing in sustainable progress across logistics and transportation to protect the environment for future generations.” Eb Mukhtar, Vice President Operations & Logistics – Nike EMEA

“Green and blue are our colours: we navigate the inland waterways and respect nature. We wish to be the preferred inland operator of our customers. Sustainability is part of our DNA, and together with the right partners, we are building a zero-emission future.” David Huybrechts, General Manager Belgium – BCTN

The FPS Maas/H2 Barge 1 retrofit project is supported by grant funding from the Interreg North Sea Region Programme (Zero Emission Ports North Sea – ZEM Ports NS), Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), Port of Rotterdam and Expertise- en InnovatieCentrum Binnenvaart.