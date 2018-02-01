Hyundai Samho Heavy Bags USD 200mln Order for LNG Carrier

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has won a $ 200 million contract for the construction of a 174,000-cubic-meter LNG vessel for NYK Line, said a report in Yonhap.

HSHI is set to deliver a carrier that can hold 174,000 cubic meters of LNG to Japanese shipping company by 2020.

The report said that it marked the first time that Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries has won an order from a Japanese company in 13 years.

This year, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, an affiliate of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), won orders to build seven vessels.

HHI claims that it is the only shipyard capable of constructing LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) carriers of both Membrane type and Moss type Cargo Containment System, which contains liquefied natural gas at a temperature of -163 °C.