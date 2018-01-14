Hyundai Drive Made First Call to Hamad Port

Qatar’s Hamad Port announced the addition of a new service from South Korean shipping line Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) to its growing network list, QNA reported.

HMM’s 365.5-metre-long ‘Hyundai Drive’ made its first call to Hamad Port, marking the official start of a new Hyundai Merchant Marine’s KME (Korea Middle East Express) service. It is the largest container vessel to make its maiden call in Qatar since the opening of Hamad Port.

The vessel from Kwangyang Port in South Korea arrived at Hamad Port in the container terminal CT1. At a length of 365.5 m, the vessel extends its Korea- Middle East service with a weekly call to Qatar. The ship's cargo is 13,154 TEUs, linking China, Korea and Qatar.