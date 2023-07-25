Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to Design CSOV

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has started joint development of a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) with Korea Register of Shipping (KR).

The two companies agreed to develop their own design and cooperate with domestic companies to ensure a local offshore wind farm operation technology industry so that they can actively advance into overseas markets.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard plans to develop an optimised hybrid electric propulsion system with dynamic positioning performance suitable for domestic and overseas wind farms and systemize various equipment such as cranes and motion control gangways.

KR plans to support the suitability of the CSOV basic design through review of basic, structural, equipment drawings and design concepts by the end of the year.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in Korea has proposed a goal to become one of the world's top five powerhouses by building a 12GW offshore wind farm by 2030.



