Valmet to Supply Automation for Icebreaking Tanker

Valmet said it has been awarded a contract to supply automation for an arctic icebreaking tanker to be built by Arctech Helsinki Shipyard Inc. in Finland.

The tanker (NB 515) is designed by Arctech and measures 229 m in length and 32.5 m in breadth. It will be built to ice class of Arc 7 and can reliably break ice almost two meters thick.

The vessel will be tasked with transporting gas condensate year-round from the Yamal Peninsula to Europe and Asia, able to operate independently in the demanding ice conditions of the Northern Sea Route.

Valmet's delivery for the vessel includes a Valmet DNA automation system, commissioning and training.

"This vessel tanker is a very powerful Arctic icebreaking tanker. Its automation system will control not only the machinery systems but also the complete cargo system. Also in this respect, the vessel will be very advanced," said Esko Mustamäki, CEO of Arctech Helsinki Shipyard Inc.

"An Arctic tanker that operates in demanding ice conditions needs a reliable automation system. That's what our Valmet DNA provides. In addition to high reliability, all its functions feature redundancy," commented Heikki Tanner, Sales Manager, Automation Business Line, Valmet.

Delivery will take place in November 2017, and the vessel is scheduled to sail from 2018.