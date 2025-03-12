ICS Academy Provides E-learning for Shipping Companies

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Academy provides a platform to harness the collective experience of more than 80% of the world's shipping fleet. Developed by seafarers for seafarers, the Academy provides on-the-go access to practical e-learning that helps shipping companies ensure best practices and regulatory compliance on board.

The Academy complements ICS Publications, giving crew access to onboard procedures and training that work together cohesively. The platform is designed to be globally applicable to all ship types and regularly updated to meet the industry's evolving needs, combining sophisticated technology with flexible, time-efficient learning experiences that allow crew to study at their own pace.

From the outset, the focus has been on ensuring that the learning is practical and relevant to what seafarers do on board. Courses were created so that crew members could clearly see how the content relates to their lives at sea and how it helps them in their daily operations. First offerings, based on ICS's best-selling publications, including 'The Guide to Helicopter/Ship Operations' and the 'Engine Room Procedures Guide', deliver deep dives into critical procedures. Through interactive content, seafarers can apply practical recommendations to real-life scenarios, with the latest learning techniques engineered to optimize knowledge retention.

The "Operating the Engine Under Low Loads" course is a 3-D simulation of a two-stroke engine that allows learners to conduct virtual inspections in a safe environment. This directly addresses a growing industry challenge: as more ships reduce speeds to lower emissions, engines are increasingly operating under low-load conditions that require more frequent inspections.

The Academy's mobile app enables offline learning capabilities. Seafarers need flexibility in their learning journey—whether they're at home, traveling to a ship, or in their cabin. The ability to download content and complete courses without an internet connection has been a game-changer for accessibility.

Every module goes through rigorous testing and validation by peer groups and subject matter experts. This ensures the content not only meets industry requirements but exceeds them.