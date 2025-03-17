ICS and CMI Renew Call for Treaty Ratification

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the Comité Maritime International (CMI) have launched an updated campaign for promoting maritime treaty ratification as there is a long-standing concern that many governments are not ratifying important international conventions despite their adoption at IMO and other regulatory fora.

The campaign highlights the international maritime Conventions which ICS and CMI believe are significantly important for governments to ratify as a matter of urgency. These include:

• the IMO Nairobi Convention on the Removal of Wrecks (Nairobi WRC), 2007,

• the IMO 2010 Protocol to the International Convention on Liability and Compensation for Damage in Connection with the Carriage of Hazardous and Noxious Substances by Sea (HNS), 1996,

• the IMO Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (Hong Kong), 2009,

• the United Nations Convention on the International Effects of Judicial Sales of Ships, 2023 (the Beijing Convention).

The ongoing ICS/CMI campaign to promote treaty ratification has the full support of the IMO.

The Promoting Maritime Treaty Ratification campaign sets out what each individual Convention is, why it is important and any recent developments.

The new campaign also highlights instruments and regulations which would benefit from wider ratification including IMO Convention on Control and Management of Ships’ Ballast Water (BWM), 2004, and IMO Protocol of 1997 to MARPOL (Annex VI – Prevention of Air Pollution from Ships).



