ICS Convenes Global Leaders to Address Geopolitical, Trade Challenges

In this moment of heightened trade tensions, the International Chamber of Shipping co-hosted a second Global Maritime Trade Summit in Hong Kong to explore geopolitics and trade realignment, building resilient supply chains, and financing a dynamic and robust maritime economy. The summit was co-hosted by the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the Government of Hong Kong, SAR and the Hong Kong Shipowners Association.

The theme of this year’s summit was Building Resilience, Driving Growth and Investment.

“The maritime industry is at a pivotal moment. The forces shaping our future – geopolitical uncertainty, climate imperatives, and technological disruption – are formidable," said The Honourable Paul Chan Mopo, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary, Hong Kong SAR, "But so too are the opportunities. Ports and economies that can lead through agility, innovation, and cooperation will not only weather today’s challenges—they will shape tomorrow’s trade.”

The event was attended by senior leadership from the Hong Kong SAR Government and local business community along with international policymakers and maritime CEOs and leaders.

The Summit was one of the opening events for Hong Kong Maritime Week.

On Sunday, November 16, ICS also convened a high level, closed door ministerial event to encourage partnerships and new initiatives which increase supply chain resilience. The meeting was opened byThe Honourable Michael Wong Wai-lun GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary, Hong Kong SAR and moderated by global trade experts from the London School of Economics, the Financial Times, S&P Global Market Intelligence, and HSBC.

With shifting geopolitical alliances reshaping trade flows, this ministerial meeting covered the implications for national economies and private sector investment priorities and how governments and business can collaborate to build resilient partnerships to de-risk trade and unlock sustainable, long-term growth.

The Summit was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, and the Closed Door Ministerial was hosted at The Conrad Hotel, Hong Kong.