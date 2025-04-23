ICS: Updated Guide on Helicopter-Ship Operations

The maritime landscape has transformed dramatically over the past decade. With the global fleet expanding from approximately 1.7 billion deadweight tonnage in 2014 to roughly 2.4 billion today, a remarkable 40 per cent increase, helicopter-ship operations have similarly escalated in both frequency and complexity.

This growth, coupled with evolving operational procedures and safety protocols, has necessitated fresh guidance for maritime professionals. It's why we recently updated the International Chamber of Shipping’s Guide to Helicopter/Ship Operations, ensuring it continues to serve the industry well into the future. The growing trend of ports utilizing helicopter pilot transfers due to increasing vessel sizes exemplifies how operational realities continue to evolve at sea.

While no shipowner wants to contemplate medical evacuations, as they indicate a crew member in distress, these operations remain an unavoidable reality of maritime life. Addressing these challenging scenarios requires protocols built on real-world experience and continuous improvement.

Through our involvement in marine investigations and best practice development, one truth consistently emerges: communication excellence during critical operations is non-negotiable. This principle has driven the development of improved toolbox talk templates and communication frameworks designed to prevent potentially hazardous information gaps.

This focus on communication isn't merely theoretical, we've witnessed numerous incidents where miscommunication created unnecessary risk. Enhanced procedures aim to mitigate these dangers before they materialize.

The importance of coordination becomes particularly evident in crisis situations. Recent events in the Red Sea have demonstrated how precise coordination between vessels and helicopters can facilitate the safe evacuation of crew members following vessel attacks. In these time-critical scenarios, clear communication protocols literally save lives.

What makes maritime aviation safety truly effective is a cross-domain perspective. By bringing together expertise from both worlds, we create more robust safety frameworks. Our work benefits tremendously from collaborative input from authorities including the UK Civil Aviation Authority and the International Maritime Pilots' Association.

This collaborative approach has yielded comprehensive risk assessment frameworks, detailed toolbox talk guidance, and improved checklists for both ship and helicopter crews, all calibrated to modern operational realities.

Perhaps the most compelling testament to the effectiveness of established protocols is found in the statistics and despite thousands of helicopter-ship interactions annually, incidents and fatalities remain extraordinarily rare, approaching zero. This remarkable safety record speaks to the value of industry-wide standards and best practices.

As we look toward the next decade of maritime development, with continued fleet expansion and technological advancement on the horizon, the industry must build upon this safety legacy while preparing for emerging challenges. The latest edition of our Helicopter and Ship Operations Guide, carried on over 30,000 merchant vessels worldwide, represents our commitment to supporting this critical aspect of maritime operations.

The maritime sector faces numerous uncertainties, but with proper preparation and adherence to established best practices, helicopter-ship operations can maintain their exemplary safety record even as operational volume increases. At the International Chamber of Shipping, we remain committed to supporting this critical aspect of maritime operations through practical guidance based on collective expertise.