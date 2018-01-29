Marine Link
Monday, January 29, 2018

Bodies of Three Sanchi Crew Members Identified

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 29, 2018

(Photo: China's Ministry of Transport)

(Photo: China's Ministry of Transport)

The bodies of three of the crew of the Sanchi, the tanker involved in the worst oil ship disaster in decades off the coast of China, have been identified, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported Saturday.
 
The three crew members identified are Milad Aravi, Majid Naqian and Mohammad Kavousi, the agency reported.
 
The semi-official Fars news agency said that the three were Iranian.
 
The Iranian government is trying to get the bodies of the three crew members back to Iran, according to ISNA.
 
The Sanchi, run by Iran's top oil shipping operator, collided with the CF Crystal about 160 nautical miles off the coast of China near Shanghai and the mouth of the Yangtze River Delta on Jan. 6.
 
The Panama-registered tanker was sailing from Iran to South Korea, carrying 136,000 tonnes of condensate, an ultra-light crude, equivalent to just under 1 million barrels, worth about $60 million.
 
The Sanchi sank on Jan. 14 after burning for several days. The entire crew of 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis are presumed dead.
 
 
The maritime authorities of China, Panama, Iran and Hong Kong on Thursday signed an agreement to jointly investigate the collision.


(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh, editing by Louise Heavens)
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News