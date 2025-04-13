IMO Approves North-East Atlantic ECA

The IMO’s MEPC83 has approved the creation of a new Emission Control Area (ECA) in the North-East Atlantic Ocean. It will be the world’s largest ECA to date.

The decision follows an official submission to the MEPC 83 of the research conducted by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) in collaboration with Porto University, demonstrating the proposal’s potential for reducing emissions while also benefiting public health and the environment.

The new ECA will cover the territorial seas and exclusive economic zones of the Faroe Islands, France, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom—a region home to more than 190 million people. It will serve as a link between existing ECAs in the Baltic, North, and Mediterranean Seas, and connect them to those recently approved in the Norwegian Sea and Canadian Arctic.

Stricter regulations under the new ECA are expected to reduce SOx emissions by up to 82%, particulate matter (PM2.5) by 64%, and black carbon (BC) by 36%. Nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions will decline by up to 71% over time with fleet renewal.

As a result, the North-East Atlantic ECA is expected to prevent up to 4,300 premature deaths between 2030 and 2050 and save up to €29 billion in health-related costs.

The ECA Covers over 1,500 marine protected areas, 17 important marine mammal habitats, and 148 UNESCO World Heritage sites.



