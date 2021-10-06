IMO to Establish Regional Office for the Pacific Islands

IMO's Technical Cooperation Committee at its 71st session (TC 71) (20-24 September) has approved the establishment of an IMO Regional Presence Office (RPO) for the Pacific Islands region. If approved at the thirty-fourth extraordinary session of the Council (08 - 12 November 2021), this will see the Pacific Region become the sixth to feature an IMO RPO.

The existing RPOs are: Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire for west and central Africa (Francophone); Accra, Ghana for west and central Africa (Anglophone); Nairobi, Kenya for eastern and southern Africa; Manila, the Philippines for East Asia; and Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago for the Caribbean. IMO also funds one Technical Cooperation Officer within the Pacific Community (SPC), based in Suva, Fiji.

The Committee agreed to continue funding the current Technical Cooperation Officer position for the Pacific region until the regional presence office was fully established and operational.

The final decision about the location of the Pacific regional presence office will be made once potential host countries have submitted their proposals to the IMO Secretary-General.

TC 71 also: